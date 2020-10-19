4 ways domestic travellers can support SA tourism sector

The South African tourism sector is struggling to get back up again following the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions. Domestic travellers can help pick up the industry as they explore their country. Here's how domestic travellers can make a positive contribution to the country’s struggling tourism industry: Speak up One of the best approaches to playing your part in promoting local tourism is to speak up regarding one’s travel experiences. “Tourists can share joyful videos of themselves and their loved ones enjoying their getaway on social media, being sure to tag the relevant establishments and to make their posts shareable,” said

CEO of Jurni Dr Nomvuselelo Songelwa.

“A simple, heartfelt review on a local establishment’s social media page, website or Tripadvisor can be incredibly powerful, which can often lead to interest and enquiries," she said.

Adhere to the safety protocols

There is still plenty of stress and uncertainty surrounding Covid-19, and these concerns might impact on prospective travellers’ willingness to venture out. It can be tremendously helpful for other

tourists to speak openly about the various health and safety protocols in place at the local guesthouses, lodges and venues that they visited during their trip. The more information that is

available, the easier other travellers can find peace of mind.

Along with spreading the word of how South African travel suppliers are doing their bit to curb the spread of the virus, it is also vital for domestic travellers to follow the protocols.

“Take the time to listen to the details regarding the measures that have been put in place, ask questions if you are uncertain about anything, and do your best to adhere to the safety protocols without allowing frustration to impact your holiday,” says Peter Dros, Sales and Marketing Director of Fancourt. “He said new measures are there for everyone’s safety and quite easy to follow once you get the hang of it.

Splurge on souvenirs

Buy souvenirs and other local goods during your stay. Most of these items are produced by small businesses that could do with a boost in income.

If you’re looking to shop for gifts for friends and family back home, consider purchasing a beautiful, hand-woven tablecloth from a female entrepreneur at a roadside stall. Or head to a local café for your coffee fix. Support local.

Embrace sustainable experiences

Local communities often offer the most authentic and ‘greenest’ experiences for tourists.

“If you aren’t sure where to go in search of these local, off-the-beaten track experiences, enquire at your lodge or hotel. At Fancourt, we pride ourselves on supporting local

businesses and sustainable initiatives up and down the Garden Route, and often refer our guests to local operators – from hot air balloon safaris to paddling excursions – with sustainability at the core of their offerings," said Dros.