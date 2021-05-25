4 ways to book luxury winter accommodation in SA on a budget

Many travellers are trying their best to snag some bargains during the upcoming winter season.

That said, travellers do not want to compromise on their accommodation. They still require all the modern comforts and bespoke experiences without breaking the bank.

Travel expert and owner of Camps Bay Apartments Elize Sewell said travellers should opt for a luxury staycation, especially with talks of a third wave in South Africa.

“South African travellers should opt for a luxury staycation in a private villa, which even during a strict lockdown will afford an escape from the mundane lifestyle Covid-19 has forced upon us,” she said.

Sewell shares four ways to book a luxury winter accommodation in SA on a budget:

Book midweek stays

As tempting as a weekend retreat sounds, the high demand means that travellers pay exorbitant prices.

Midweek accommodation is cheaper as establishments do not have many bookings. Taking a midweek trip also means fewer people.

"A great way to recover from Zoom fatigue is to give your colleagues Zoom FOMO. Show off your view, rim-flow pool, and beautiful interiors in your Zoom background or on your Instagram feed," said Sewell.

Or you could switch off for a few days and soak in the peace and tranquillity around you.

Last-minute bookings will secure you better rates

Sewell believes that "better rates and deals are available if you book at the last minute."

She said the new trend is to "do everything at the last minute."

“Planning no longer stands for being super organised, as we have all seen what happened to our overseas plans for the European summer.”

She said if the demand is low, travellers may snag luxury bargains when booking their trips closer to their travel dates.

Book directly with the accommodation

While booking platforms may offer you some discounts, Sewell suggests that people book directly with their accommodation.

"Third party platforms charge between 15% - 20% commissions. These charges are added to the base rate. Go for the base rate instead," she said.

Book a luxury villa for a large group

The price of a villa may seem steep, but if split among a large group of people, it works out cheaper than most hotel room rates.

Sewell said it was a perfect option for a group of friends who still want to live in luxury but cannot afford it alone.

Luxury villas have all the amenities needed for a trip and perfect for travellers who are 'going dutch.' Factor in food and other costs if not included in the villa rate.