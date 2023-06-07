4 ways to eat healthily while travelling

Eating healthily while travelling is no easy feat. Whether you are flying or road-tripping, it seems like your only options are overpriced airport food or gas station snacks. So, how do you eat healthily when you are not at home?

Nuts, fruit, dried fruit, dark chocolate, hummus and rice cakes, these are all great healthy snack options you can buy in a grocery store. Picture: Pexels/Lisa Fotios Pack snacks Nuts, fruit, dried fruit, dark chocolate, hummus and rice cakes, these are all great healthy snack options you can buy in a grocery store or market and can carry with you on your adventures. You will thank yourself for having these on hand when hunger strikes. You will also be less likely to grab something not so healthy at the side of the road out of convenience.

Keep to your regular diet as much as possible If you have a special diet, try to stick with it as best as you can when you travel. But do not be too hard on yourself if you have to deviate a bit. If you have too many negative feelings associated with food and eating, anxiety could overtake your trip. After all, there are so many good dishes around the world, it would be a shame to miss them.

Pack several reusable water bottles to fill with water and regularly drink from during travels. Picture: Pexels/Cats Coming Hydrate This rule is as important while travelling as it is every other day. Being confined to a car or plane makes it more challenging to steadily drink water because there is not a tap easily accessible. Pack several reusable water bottles to fill with water and regularly drink from during travels. Fruit is also hydrating and usually boasts vital antioxidants and nutrients.

Consider packing a few food storage containers with a variety of ready-to-eat fruit, like berries or mandarins, for a healthy and hydrating snack. Avoid overeating While eating and drinking are a big part of many holidays, it is best to enjoy them in moderation.