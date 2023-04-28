4 ways travel management companies can help SMEs prioritise health and mental wellbeing

The days of old-school business trips are over. Where possible, travellers want to prioritise flexibility, health and mental wellbeing. According to Corporate Traveller GM, Bonnie Smith, for SMEs trying to make ends meet and grow their business, health and wellbeing often fall to the bottom of the list of priorities and this is where travel management companies (TMCs) come in.

“A TMC can help you create a ‘health-centric’ travel policy; in other words, one which supports a happy, well-rested and productive team,” said Smith. She said this included securing the best rates for premium-class bookings on long-haul flights, identifying hotels, guest houses or serviced apartments which suit your travellers’ needs and negotiating certain travel perks on your behalf, including lounge access for longer layovers. Here are 4 tips from the Corporate Traveller GM that can help SMEs prioritise flexibility, health and mental wellbeing for business travellers.

Book the right accommodation According to Smith, TMCs have the widest choice of accommodation available, so chat to your travel manager about different options. She said that with their experience they would know exactly which properties had comfortable bedding, soundproofing and the like, as well as which rooms to book and which rooms to avoid. Another consideration, says Smith, is location.

“Often travel bookers look for the cheapest option available, but with our expertise and buying power we can often suggest central options which don’t require your travellers getting up at 5am to avoid the traffic!” said Smith. Give long-haul travellers extra love It’s not just time zones and jet lag that cause havoc with one’s sleep, long haul flights alone are tough.

“Consider booking premium-class seats if budget allows, and offer travellers an extra day in their destination to catch up on sleep – or a policy-sanctioned duvet day on their return,” said Smith. Allow for downtime Be mindful of booking back-to-back meetings alongside evening events and on-the-go itineraries.

“Downtime gives travellers a chance to rest and recharge – whether they choose to close the (block-out) curtains and snooze or explore their destination,” said Smith. Support sleep promoting activities “And lastly, create an environment where travellers are able to put their electronic devices down, grab a yoga mat, eat well and prioritise their own wellbeing,” said Smith.