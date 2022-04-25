4 yummy yet healthy snacks while travelling

Packing your own food for the airport may sound like a silly thing to do. Most corporate travellers are able to expense their meals, so why bother bringing your own? There are many reasons to consider packing at least a few healthy travel snacks on your next trip.

Packing your own healthy snacks will also help you resist the temptation to buy something unhealthy at the airport. If you are not sure of what to pack, below are some of the best foods. Popcorn Popcorn is a great source of fibre and complex carbs that will help your body stay regular, and provide you with energy while travelling.

Make sure you are not getting the microwave popcorn that is filled with chemicals. Instead, grab one from the natural foods store that has ingredients of just corn, salt, and oil. Even better yet, pop some on the stove at home using olive oil or butter and just salt. That way, you know exactly what you are getting. Dark chocolate

Craving something sweet at the airport? There is one easy way to satisfy your sweet tooth without breaking your diet or giving yourself a sugar high. The secret is dark chocolate. Choose dark chocolate that has a 70% or higher cacao content. Another great option is dark chocolate-covered nuts. Dark chocolate-covered almonds, peanuts, etc. are a perfect sweet treat, with a bit of protein, fibre, and an antioxidant punch. Granola bars Granola bars are also a great snack for giving you a boost of energy. Keep a few different granola bars in your bag so you can grab and enjoy them at any time. Look for those that have several grams of protein to keep you feeling full longer.

