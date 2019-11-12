5 apps every business traveller should download









Downloading apps is one way to ensure an effortless flight. Picture: Pexels. Thanks to the huge growth in mobile apps, travelling for work no longer needs to sap you of all physical energy, or take up a huge amount of mental space in terms of organisation. Here are five apps you should consider downloading: Asana Just like the desktop version of the tool, Asana’s mobile app helps you track projects and tasks from wherever you are. Get off your flight, open it up, and see what task of yours is most pressing. Use it to communicate with your team, track projects and monitor progress – even while you’re not physically in the office. Calm

Especially if you’re crossing time zones, travelling for work is downright exhausting – but this doesn’t mean that you’re allowed to let your productivity levels drop. Calm is a meditation and sleep aid app that helps you manage stress, monitor your moods and get good quality sleep, through a series of mediation, specially curated music, sleep stories and affirmations.

Download the app on your phone and access a quick 10-minute meditation while you’re on the plane, for example, or to help you fall asleep in your hotel room after a busy day of meetings.

Travelit

Travelit is an online end-to-end travel management system developed by Seekers Travel to help companies with almost all aspects of business travel. It integrates with any system and is tailor-made to fit each company’s travel policy controls, encouraging better travel savings. Businesses can make all bookings online through TravelIt and compare competitive pricing for flights, car hire providers, accommodation etc.

When employees are on a trip, they can use the TraveIt app to access all travel-related documents (like boarding passes and visas) in one place. They can also use it to upload receipts on the go for seamless expense claiming, make changes to bookings and call the 24-hour customer care support line when the need arises.

PackPoint

Some people are extremely good at packing, but most of us spend hours obsessing about whether we need an extra jersey, and then completely forget about packing toothpaste.

PackPoint is an intelligent packing app that tells you exactly what you need to pack, based on a few key variables. These include the type of trip you’re taking (business or leisure), the trip length, the forecasted weather at your destination, and the activities you have planned. You can also share your list with your fellow travellers.

FlightAware

With the FlightAware app, you can track in real time the status of any flight, on any airline – worldwide. You can sign up for push notifications to receive notice of changes or delays to your flight, as well as changes to your gate, imminent weather, and where the plane is originating from.

By being aware of delays early on, you can reschedule meetings, rearrange airport transfers and just reorganise your trip better, so that it gets back on track.