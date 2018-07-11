A baecation for those who love to go away. Picture: Pinterest



There are couples who would enjoy having time to themselves, whether it's by going out for a romantic dinner, attending a concert, having a staycation or secluding themselves from the bustling city life. There are so many destinations around the world that offer holidays for the couple who want to explore their wanderlust together - whether its by strolling down the promenade, watching the Grand Prix, or swimming with the dolphins in the Pacific Ocean.

1. Maldives





The mesmerising island of the Maldives offers bewildering scenery on each of its small islands, with resorts and hotels that offer the seclusion that couples may desire, but are not too far away from tourist attractions that are on offer.





Resorts like the laidback, barefoot Soneva Fushi Resort, which is surrounded by a magnificent house reef, is a beautiful example of what guests can expect in terms of hospitality on the island. Guests are treated to activities like scuba-diving in the rich seas, dolphin cruises and fishing trips all around the island.





2. Nicaragua





The newly-popular destination of Nicaragua is definitely a destination for the adventurers and the laid-back tourists. The Central American nation is popular for its artsy, antique buildings, rich culture and activities. The country is filled with rich cultural and political history that is fascinating, but also has fun activities for guests.





Couples can take a romantic stroll through the cities of Granada, or surf in San Juan Del Sur. Perhaps

take a hike up the Cerro Negro Volcano or kayak and relax on Ometepe Island. The ideas are endless. For more information check out: www.nomadicmatt.com

The city of León, Nicaragua. Picture: Nomadicmatt.com

3. Australia





Australia is a treasure trove of rich marine life, cultural sites and an assortment of activities that would always keep you busy. For the couples who enjoy the adventurous side, there is shark cage diving, scuba-diving, checking out caves in Jenolan or exploring the rainforests in Diwan.





For the couples interested in exploring the laid back parts of Australia, they can check out Palm Cove - the quiet and relaxing stylish village by the sea, where you can a jetty out to explore the Great Barrier Reef, visit the village Kuranda, or kayak to the exclusive Double Island just off of the coast of Palm Cove. For more information check out: www.tourismpalmcove.com





4. Hermanus





The Western Cape town of Hermanus is a quaint town with a romantic tinge. The town is popular during whale season, but also for its distance from the bustling city of Cape Town. Couples are spoiled with the option of staying self-catering farms to five-star hotels and resorts, while eating with the view of the Atlantic Sea and whales swimming about.





On the activities side, guests are treated to discovering Hermanus' wine and art route, go abseiling or quad biking, and explore their boutiques and spas. For more information check out: www.hermanusthingstodo.com

Whale spotting in Hermanus, Western Cape. Picture: Hermanus Tourism

5. Cannes





When you arrive in Cannes, it gets easier to forget about the original French romantic city (Paris) once you start taking a stroll along the riviera. Cannes is a romantic city that looks as though it came out of a 1960s romantic film, featuring yachts, and restaurants along La Croisette promenade.





Guests can explore the rich history of the Cannes by checking out some of the coastal city's monastery at the top of Suquet Hill, get lost in the labyrinthine streets, explore some of the film locations from popular American and French films, or simply relax at the bay of the some of the riviera's finest hotels. For more information check out: www.getyourguide.com

The Riviera in Cannes, France. Picture: Supplied

