Your carry-on is one of travel’s greatest essentials- especially if you are travelling on a long haul flight. It is your saviour in tough times, and there when you need it the most. However, many people do not always know what to pack in a carry on and end up shoving literally everything they can find in it.

Here are 5 items that one should pack in their carry-on:

An extra set of clothes: If you have long layovers or spending hours on a plane to get to a destination, having a pair of clothes to change into is necessary. It could also come in handy if your suitcase gets lost and the airline needs more than a day to get it to you.

Phone charger: The last thing you want is to be in a foreign country and have your cellphone run out of power. Most airports have charging designated areas for travellers to charge their phone, and if you ask nicely, some restaurant owners would be glad to charge your phone if it’s an emergency.

A book: While airlines’offer a range of entertainment options, there is only so much television shows or movies one can watch. Having a book in your carry-on helps to escape for a bit and to calm the nerves during a flight.

Travel pillow: For those who want to snooze on the plane then having this on your carry will provide a good sleep, unless you have a noisy neighbour. If noisy neighbours are plenty, the next item on the list is essential.

Earplugs: If you want to block out the noise, then invest in a good pair of earplugs. It does wonders if you have a talkative neighbour.