5 children’s books to keep the little ones entertained whilst travelling this summer

As a parent, the pressure is on when it comes to travelling with kids this summer since you have to make sure that you are the perfect organiser.
This means planning an unforgettable vacation, providing a fun itinerary, organising fun activities, and supplying food and drinks on tap.
Unlike adults, kids are a tough crowd to please so whether you’re on the road or in the air, playing games, watching movies on a screen or singing your favourite tunes, that can only keep them entertained for so long when travelling.
Here are five fun but educational books from loot.co.za to make travelling easier for you and keep the kids entertained.
Road Trip Activities and Travel Journal for Kids
As the Western Cape approaches hot summer months, take wildfire precautions for you and your family
10 tips to stay sober this festive season from an addiction expert
6 green places to visit this summer for an outdoor experience around Durban
Mlungu TikToker gets crash course in South African vernacular
Author: Kirsty Alpert
Price: R167
Road Trip Activities for Kids is a must-have activity book for kids to enjoy as you reach your destination. Including car games, mad libs, puzzles, writing prompts, questionnaires, interview ideas, scavenger hunts, brainteasers, and more, this road trip book is filled with more than 50 entertaining activities and endless fun.
What Does Mpumi Eat?
Author: Lebohang Masango, Illustrated by Masego Morulane
Price: R56
Another exciting addition to the existing Mpumi range, this book is aimed at the younger child and features a younger Mpumi.
The bright and cheerful images which are accompanied by short bursts of text, explain in an easy-to-understand visual language, our daily activities as human beings.
Mpumi shows us her favourite meals and this story is a charming read for the whole family, especially children aged between 3-6 years old.
The Rumbling Rhino
Author: Roslynne Toerien, Julie Smith-Belton
Price: R120
This book hopes to create awareness around endangered animals, to help educate and empower the next generation to be the game changers. Who knows? Some readers may even aspire to become game rangers!
It is time to stand up and say, “enough is enough”, even though the task may seem very tough. Let’s stand up and put these poachers to the test. There is power in team work as more can be done. Let’s stand together to save every last one!
I Have Brown Skin and Curly Hair
Author: Karen Theunissen, Illustrated by Charles Gibbons
Price: R112
Everyone in this family looks different. Dad is tall and dark. Mum has light brown hair with green eyes. Some of the children have straight hair; others have curls.
This rhyming picture book is about the identity crises many children face when they look different from their family members.
The book takes children through the unique and often untold history of South Africa, explaining how a mixed-race heritage can contribute to their physical differences and yet they can still be part of one family.
The Wildest Dog And Other African Tales
Author: Avril van der Merwe, Illustrated by Heidi-Kate Greeff
Price: R167
All the animals, including his own pack, think Wild Dog is too wild. In fact, he’s the wildest dog they’ve ever met. His constant activity leads him into a variety of adventures and ultimately into danger.
In six heartwarming tales, Avril van der Merwe highlights character traits or habits that may trouble young children. Each animal character faces a challenge, but with plenty of encouragement and support from their friends, a lesson is learned and the outcome is always positive.