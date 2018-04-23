Whether it's a milestone birthday, anniversary, or romantic proposal, couples should find time to take a romantic break. Picture: Pexels.

Whether it's a milestone birthday, anniversary, or romantic proposal, why not mark the next big occasion with your significant other with a destination celebration? If you’re overwhelmed by the variety of romantic destinations and experiences the world offers, try speaking to a travel expert who’ll get to know you, and can help create the perfect experience for the one you love.

Here are some top ideas:

Greece

There is no place as romantic as Greece. Picture: Pexels.

From plate-smashing, to shots of ouzo and copious amounts of tzatziki and skewered meats, if there’s a destination where celebrations are done right, look no further than Greece. But besides it being a great place for a high-spirited celebration, the Greek islands were made for honeymooners and couples looking to celebrate a milestone with a sun-and-sand element.

Date idea: Besides a symbolic visit to the Temple of Aphrodite in Athens, sit down to a sunset dinner for two within the village of Oia on Santorini, with its famous blue-domed and white-washed buildings set against the glistening sea.

New Zealand

New Zealand’s landscape forms a dramatic backdrop for couples to explore together with its untouched lakes, rivers, waterfalls, volcanic mountains, hot springs and massive glaciers. It’s a top-notch honeymoon or anniversary destination for active couples who enjoy bonding over activities rather than simply lazing on the beach.

Date idea: Head to New Zealand’s Waitomo Caves. Home to a particular glow worm species, these caves set a natural ambiance as you drift through the darkness by boat, admiring their aurora. Besides enjoying these illuminous critters. This is also the perfect place if you’re looking for a completely unique marriage proposal setting.

USA

Yellowstone National Park is one of the oldest national parks in the world. Picture: Pexels.



From train rides through the stunning Napa Valley, paired with fine dining and fabulous wine, to a night out on the town — a live show on Broadway in the heart of NYC, a bonding road trip adventure along the infamous Route 66 — the USA hosts a variety of destinations that could suit just about every couple looking to celebrate their love.

Date idea: Head out into the wilderness of Yellowstone National Park, the oldest national park in the world, to and stoke the (camp)fires of love, paired with nights in authentic log cabins under a blanket of stars, and days soaking up the scenery from the hot springs and witnessing Old Faithful at sunset.

Jordan

Don’t underestimate this ancient land for your next couple’s celebration. It may lack palm-fringed beaches and a vibey nightlife but it is no less beautiful and intriguing — much like a best-kept secret, you won’t be bumping into hordes of tourists at every turn. The UNESCO World Heritage Site city of Petra tops the list of must-see attractions, which comes to life through its ancient history and culture.

Date idea: Visit the blush-pink sands of Wadi Rum National Park, take a couples camel ride and spend some time floating out together on the Dead Sea.

Iceland

Iceland offers a range of beautiful spots for couples. Picture: Pexels.



The Vikings weren't exactly known for their romance skills but Iceland has seen a spike in popularity over the last few years for honeymooners and couples. Besides Iceland being breathtakingly beautiful, couples can immerse themselves in activities such as gazing up at the Northern Lights, playing with Icelandic ponies and traversing volcano laden landscapes with lava fields and hidden geothermal springs.

Date idea: Take the five-minute ferry from the Reykjavik harbor to Viðey island which features a cozy restaurant in one of the oldest stone houses in Iceland, at 250 years old. You can also explore the church from 1774 with the original interior still intact.