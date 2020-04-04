5 destinations to explore on your smartphone

Packing your bags, heading to their airport, boarding an aircraft and travelling to exotic destinations is a thing of the past due to the covid-19 outbreak. But, that’s where the bad news ends. More “travellers” are exploring destinations in the comfort of their homes, and the best part is that they do not require a passport. Thanks to the age of technology, seeing the world during lockdown is easier than travelling to the destination itself. Here are 5 destinations on YouTube channel that is bound to leave you spellbound and travelling to unknown lands: Amsterdam, Netherlands



Explore the city of Amsterdam with Kara and Nate, who describe themselves on YouTube as “two awkward newlyweds went from living in an apartment in a small town in Tennessee to travelling to 100 countries while building a community of over 1 million of the coolest subscribers here on YouTube.”



Paris, France



Paris in France may be on lockdown, but you can explore its offerings with a click of a button. The Travellers, who are known to share videos of their 5-minute travels, take armchair travellers on a journey filled with twists and turns...all in 5 minutes.



Cape Town, South Africa



Cape Town remains a top attraction for all travellers, but not every South African has visited the Mother City. Not to worry as this Expedia takes people on a Cape Town journey, exploring the sights, sounds and smells of the famed city.



Florence, Italy





Italy may be considered a high-risk country due to the coronavirus, but you can still enjoy a tour on your smartphone. Expedia shares another travel video that emphasises Florence’s delicious Italian food and rich culture.



New York, USA







Times Square, Central Park and the Empire State Building are just some places people love in New York. YouTube channel Attaché showcases the city’s biggest attractions. It should inspire a little wanderlust.