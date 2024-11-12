5 essential tips for seamless international travel this festive season

As we head towards December, that holiday feeling is definitely in the air and some are preparing to travel overseas. International travel is an exciting way of exploring new cultures while also resting and recharging from normal life back home. If you're lucky enough to have an international trip planned for the end of the year, you may be feeling a little apprehensive about your travel plans.

With the volatility of world events, natural disasters and the disruptions experienced in the wake of Covid-19 travel restrictions over the past four years, it's no wonder international travel might seem daunting. However, with a bit of extra preparation, you can focus less on the logistics and more on enjoying each moment of your trip. So if you’re embarking on an international voyage this festive season, Fedhealth shares these 5 things to do ahead of time to make sure your international trip is as seamless as possible.

Keep updated on country safety warnings From snowstorms and political unrest to a disease outbreak, unexpected disturbances are increasingly common these days. That’s why it’s important to always check safety warnings for the country you plan on visiting. For health information, check the World Health Organization (WHO) website, and for general travel security alerts, check the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) website, or visit the embassy page of your destination country.

It’s also a good idea to prepare a list of emergency contacts for when you’re away, such as the numbers of the South African embassies or consulates in the countries you’re visiting. Stay up to date on visa regulations It’s also important to ensure that you’ve double-checked the visa requirements for your destination country. Earlier this year, there were reports that Greece was no longer requiring Schengen visas for South Africans, but this turned out not to be true.

If you are applying for a visa, bear in mind that there can be delays in processing, so start the process as early as possible. When checking visa requirements, also make sure that your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your return date. Check the timing for connecting flights From airport strikes to staff shortages, flight delays are the norm in 2024, particularly for international flights.

Some airlines and airports also now have specific rules for connecting passengers where you may be required to exit and re-enter airport security during your layover. With this in mind, check the timings of your connecting flights so that you can reduce stress while you're travelling – not to mention the potential extra cost and hassle of rebooking flights. It's also a good idea to check your airline's policy on flight rescheduling, baggage allowances and their flexibility with sudden changes in order to avoid or minimise any unexpected costs.

Get travel insurance Travel insurance is now essential when it comes to international travel, and it's also part of most countries' visa requirements. Beyond having basic medical coverage, the uncertainty of travel means you may want to consider a comprehensive travel insurance plan that includes trip cancellation, interruptions and delays.

Having this kind of policy in place can save you financially should something unexpected happen such as a flight cancellation, stolen luggage or a trip disruption due to severe weather. Pay attention to payment methods Travelling on the South African rand to a country with a much stronger currency is expensive enough, so making sure you're using the most cost-effective payment method can help make your money go just that bit further.