5 essential travel hacks from a seasoned flight attendant

One of the perks of the social media app TikTok, is the very useful tips across all platforms. Thanks to professionals in the travel industry one can make travel less stressful than it is.
One particular flight attendant took to TikTok to share a video on useful tips that she learnt while working.
She started working for British airline TUI back in 2019 and is still going strong. Additionally, in order to “feel sane” you can take these simple precautions.
Here are 5 vital hotel and packing hacks:
- If your curtains are not closing to their full potential, use the clothes hanger to close the curtains properly.
- We all know how sad it is if our laptops or cellphones cannot be charged, so if your world travel plug is broken, opt to use your USB cable and charge it through the TV.
- A shower cap has more than one use, according to the
- With travelling, comes stress and forgetfulness, and the last thing you want is to forget your valuables in a safe once you’re on the plane. A cool hack is to place one of your shoes in the safe so you definitely won’t forget.
- Last, she warns guest not (to) use their room cards for electricity, there are other cards available for that use.
So, if you want to have a blast during your travels, and stay in your hotel with ease, consider these tips.
You can totally use a shower cap for something other than your head. By being extra cautious about hygiene and safety in your hotel room, you can ensure a comfortable stay.