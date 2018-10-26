Summer packing is a breeze if you follow these tips. Picture: Pexels.

Summer holidays are by far the best time to hit the beach and soak up the sun. Here are some tips when you pack: Bikini and swim shorts

No summer holiday is complete without a bikini or swim shorts. It would be hard to resist a swim if your hotel has a pool or a beach nearby. It also makes for good Instagram images.

T-shirts

Pack a few t-shirts to pair with jeans or shorts. It also comes handy when there are unforeseen accidents that require a change of clothing.

Sunscreen

Protect your skin from the harsh sun by applying a little sunscreen before you step outside. A little goes a long way!

A good moisturiser

Summer is the perfect time to moisturise and hydrate your skin. Ask your dermatologist to recommend the best one.

A shoe for every occasion

Pack a pair of sandals, a good pair of running shoes and a formal pair. These would come in handy when you out touring or want to exercise.

