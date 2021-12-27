5 packing hacks to try on your next holiday

If you don’t like to pack, then perhaps you should consider trying these 5 packing hacks for your next holiday. Jamie Owen of Thule shares a few:

Start by making a “packing list” a few days before you go away. "This will allow you to mentally start thinking about all the bits and pieces that need to go into your bag, plus you can jot down any last-minute items. It’s especially useful if you have young kids or your baby who you need to pack for, as you won’t forget all their everyday essentials," Owen said.

Lay all the items out on your bed

If you tend to overpack, immediately cut the items by a third. From there, see what items will best do double duty on your trip. “If you’re going on holiday, you probably need more casual clothes, with one or two smarter options. Opt for neutral clothes that can be mixed and matched and always remember that you can do laundry,” he said.