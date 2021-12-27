5 packing hacks to try on your next holiday
If you don’t like to pack, then perhaps you should consider trying these 5 packing hacks for your next holiday. Jamie Owen of Thule shares a few:
Make a list
Start by making a “packing list” a few days before you go away. "This will allow you to mentally start thinking about all the bits and pieces that need to go into your bag, plus you can jot down any last-minute items. It’s especially useful if you have young kids or your baby who you need to pack for, as you won’t forget all their everyday essentials," Owen said.
Lay all the items out on your bed
If you tend to overpack, immediately cut the items by a third. From there, see what items will best do double duty on your trip. “If you’re going on holiday, you probably need more casual clothes, with one or two smarter options. Opt for neutral clothes that can be mixed and matched and always remember that you can do laundry,” he said.
Pack the heaviest first
Start by packing the heaviest items first. Distribute these evenly around your suitcase.
“Make full use of empty spaces and fill shoes with things like socks, underwear and other small items,” Owen said.
“When packing, keep the most useful items on top and keep prescription medication on you in case your luggage gets lost.”
Pack a change of clothes, fresh underwear, a battery pack or your phone charger (and a double adapter) in your carry-on bag in case of an emergency.
Mini and Ziplock
Pack lighter by decanting big shampoo bottles and the like into smaller bottles – or take samples or mini sizes of toiletries in clear Ziplock bags. It will drastically cut down the weight of your suitcase and free up valuable space for other holiday essentials.
Personalise
Give your bag a special touch by adding a sticker or ribbon that you can see far away from the luggage carousel – especially if it's in a popular colour such as black.