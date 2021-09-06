Many vaccinated South Africans are itching to travel abroad. They want to explore the world again after being stuck in the country through lockdown and travel bans. Embarking on a trip during a pandemic does require much preparation and travellers should ensure that they research the destination accordingly.

Here are 5 questions vaccinated travellers should ask themselves before that big trip: What is the purpose of the trip? Spontaneously booking a trip to fill your Instagram feed shouldn't be the only reason you visit a place. You should make a list of reasons why you want to see a place. Do you want to rest? Immerse yourself in the culture? Tick off once-in-a-lifetime activities? Will I be working on this trip? The purpose of your trip makes planning the rest of your holiday, or bleisure trip, far easier.

Is the destination Covid safe? The reopening of borders at certain destinations doesn't mean that it's safe to travel. Find out about their Covid-19 cases, the vaccination roll-out, the regulations followed at tourist hotspots, and other important pandemic-related information. If it is deemed unsafe, then look at destinations that offer a comfortable stay. The last thing you want is to be paranoid on holiday.

Do I have enough saved if the destination implements travel restrictions and mandatory quarantine? While many destinations are allowing vaccinated travellers, the new variants are cause for concern. For example, depending on the situation, some destinations may require you to quarantine or impose travel restrictions while you are on the trip.

If you decide to go, budget accordingly. Have enough money saved to deal with travel emergencies. Make sure you take out comprehensive travel insurance. Once there, where can I go? There's no point taking a long-haul flight only to spend days at a resort with not much else to do. You want to visit a destination that offers plenty of activities to fill your time.