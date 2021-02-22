5 quirky ways you can use your passport when not travelling

The pandemic has halted many people's travel plans, and as a result, their passport is gathering dusk in their cupboard. Not to worry, there are some unconventional ways to make use of your passport when you are not travelling. Local travel agency Travel Savvy posted an image on social media of alternative ways travellers can use their passport at home. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel Savvy (@travelsavvysa) Here are some ideas: As a coaster

If you love enjoying beverages throughout the day and always forget to use a coaster, then your passport may come in handy. Ensure that you don't spill anything on it as the last thing you want is for your passport to get damaged. Reapplying for a new one may not be an easy process during the pandemic.

As a bookmark

Book worms who dog-ear pages in a book should use their passport instead. Not only is it cost-effective, but it also helps preserve your books. If you choose to do so, store it safely after use. You do not want your passport to go missing.

As an oven mitt to get items from the oven

There are many ways people take off items from their oven, including their bare hands (do not try this at home). If you can, use your passport to retrieve items from your oven. Be cautious not to burn it.

As a door stopper

Are you struggling to keep your door open or closed? Perhaps, your passport will offer assistance? Do not do this if you have pets in your home, as they may shred your passport to pieces.

As a way to fix an uneven chair

Say goodbye to folding pieces of paper to fix an uneven chair. Rather use your passport to keep it stable. If you do, cover it to protect it from getting dirty.