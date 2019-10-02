If you are thinking of escaping the upcoming South African summer, you should consider a snow holiday. Europe and the US offers a few snow spots during the wintertime that draws hundreds of travellers.
Club Med shares reasons why you should take a snow holiday:
It’s family-friendly
If you have small children, a snow holiday is an ideal way of keeping them entertained while still being able to enjoy yourselves as adults.
Most resorts offer ski schools where children of any level can participate, from the age of four upwards. They also offer child-friendly activities.
It’s a healthy way to holiday