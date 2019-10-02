5 reasons to go on a snow holiday









There are many benefits to taking a snow holiday. Picture: Supplied If you are thinking of escaping the upcoming South African summer, you should consider a snow holiday. Europe and the US offers a few snow spots during the wintertime that draws hundreds of travellers. Club Med shares reasons why you should take a snow holiday:

It’s family-friendly If you have small children, a snow holiday is an ideal way of keeping them entertained while still being able to enjoy yourselves as adults.

Most resorts offer ski schools where children of any level can participate, from the age of four upwards. They also offer child-friendly activities. It’s a healthy way to holiday

Both skiing and snowboarding are a healthy way of spending leisure time – you’ll breathe fresh mountain air into your lungs, relieve stress as you glide down the mountain, and improve your tone, balance and muscle strength while pushing yourself up on to your snowboard or staying upright on your skis. Plus, you’ll be doing all this activity in beautiful outdoor surroundings of snow-covered mountains and trees, with no crowded indoor gym in sight.

You’ll learn new skills

Just like learning to water ski or stand up paddle boarding at the beach, a snow holiday means you’ll get the opportunity to learn a new sport. Most snow regions grant you access to lessons with instructors that cater for all levels, from novices experiencing their first time on the slopes to experts wanting to perfect their skills. Besides skiing and snowboarding, depending on the resort and region you opt for, you can also do activities like snowshoeing, ice skating and sledding if you’re in the mood for something different.

Your trip can be all-inclusive

One of the most cost-effective and hassle-free ways to take a snow holiday is with an all-inclusive provider. Some resorts offer accommodation, food and drinks, ski and snowboarding hire, boots, ski and snowboarding lessons, ski passes, childcare and other benefits for one set price.

The destination options are endless

From the classic snow-covered peaks of the Alps in Europe to the wild, unspoilt mountains in Japan and China, there are many options around the globe when it comes to skiing and snowboarding. Where you choose will depend on your budget, how long you’re going for, what time of year you’re planning to go and what kind of adventure you’re after – such as the traditional winter wonderland that Europe offers, or a cultural adventure somewhere that’s not traditionally known for snowsports.