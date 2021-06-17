5 reasons to take a sexy staycation during level 3

When the pandemic hit last year, most travellers who were itching to get away spent their time exploring their city. They booked hotel rooms close to home, ticked off local bucket lists and sampled cuisine within their city.

While travel is allowed under Alert Level 3, we foresee a staycation surge this winter. More people will opt for road trips and local stays over trips to other provinces and international destinations. Here are 5 reasons why to choose a staycation during Alert Level 3: It supports the travel industry

As tempting as a trip to Europe or Asia sounds, travellers can get similar or better experiences in their own city, which in turn supports the local travel sector. A night stay at a hotel, a meal at a restaurant or booking an activity goes a long way to keep businesses afloat. You discover gems you never knew your city or province offered Many travellers assume that you need to take a flight somewhere to enjoy a holiday; this is far from the truth. Travellers can easily book accommodation and create itineraries to explore their own city. Whether it is a day trip to a game park, a food tour or a sunset picnic at a landmark, you are bound to find something special to do when you travel. Ask your family and friends to recommend a few attractions to visit.

You decide when it’s time to go home You could plan a staycation for a day weekend, a week or even a month, it all depends on you. Staycations reduce the travel time from point A to B and eliminates the stress of flying. You can always amend your itinerary as you travel. You save money