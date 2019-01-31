Rest and restore your mind, body and soul with a wellness holiday. Picture: Supplied.

People are packing their bags to explore the world. They want to experience the culture, cuisine and adventure of a particular destination. However, these kinds of holidays weigh people down and leave many feeling fatigued and as if they did not have a holiday at all. With the hustle and bustle of our busy lives, many travellers are seeking wellness retreats to help them unplug and relax. Here are 5 reasons to take a wellness holiday:

You need rest: Working a 9-5 job can be demanding, especially if you have personal commitments when you get home every evening. The stress and anxiety can take a toll on anyone- leaving them unhappy and unfulfilled. A wellness holiday is a great way to get the rest you need without stressing over work or home life. It allows you to relax, rest and be restored- everything you need for a healthy mind and body.

There’s a range of wellness activities to keep you gainfully occupied: From yoga, pilates, spa treatments and aquatic classes, there is plenty to keep the mind feeling invigorated.

You go on a healthy eating plan: From organic herbal teas to a calorie controlled and wholesome meals every day, what’s not to love? Most wellness retreats have a structured food plan, using on the freshest ingredients and locally sourced produce.

There’s no technology: One of the best ways to enjoy a wellness holiday is by switching off your technological devices and social media. The rise of technology has made people reliant on their smartphones and gadgets, which is not very helpful when you want to declutter your life. A few days without your trusted gadget will do wonders on the soul. Besides, who needs a phone when you can indulge in a spa treatment with a view?

A fresh beginning: After a wellness retreat, you should be able to see life in a different light. You may even look at that 9-5 job with new eyes.

