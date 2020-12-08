5 reasons why a trip away can benefit your relationship with bae

If you haven't broken up with your partner during the lockdown, then you should celebrate with a trip. Use the trip as a chance to rekindle that romantic spark and reconnect as a couple after this crazy year. Club Med shares how a trip away can benefit your relationship with your significant other: Immerse yourself in nature Pick a holiday destination where nature is celebrated. The Maldives for example, if you are considering an international holiday, is famed for its with open spaces, white-sand beaches, swaying palm trees and abundant sea life. If you want something closer to home, South Africa boasts many natural attractions that you visit, including a safari.

It allows for self-care time

The adage of putting your oxygen mask on before helping others applies here too. You can’t build a strong relationship unless you are strong inside yourself. A holiday is a form of self-care, especially if you go somewhere which offers you time to indulge in quiet time, outdoor activities, beauty treatments, wholesome food or something else entirely. Whether you practise self-care together or separately, your relationship can only be better for it.

It brings laughter

The saying “laughter is the best medicine” was apt this year because where would we have been without humour? Whether it’s watching silly sitcoms on Netflix during the lockdown, laughing at ridiculous situations or witty memes on social media– humour can be a lifeline in stressful times like these. Holidays can give you space to relax and unwind, and make time for spontaneity, happiness and laughter.

It sparks honest communication

We may have spent most of this year inside the same four walls, but that doesn’t mean that we’ve always been communicating effectively. You may have spent much of your leisure time on your laptops watching TV shows in separate rooms. This trip can be a time to stay away from screens and spend time together with no work or household chores to distract you. You can talk about what’s happened in 2020, how this made you both feel, and how you can work together to tackle issues and be stronger, together.

It allows for reflection and planning

Using this rare time to communicate, now’s a great opportunity to reflect on the kind of lives you want to achieve. 2020 has forced us all to re-evaluate what matters to us, showing us how important our loved ones are, how valuable our physical health is and why it’s vital to slow down our lives to enjoy simple pleasures. Time away from the mundane gives you space to do this reflection exercise together, so you can make a plan to work towards the life you envisage in the new normal.