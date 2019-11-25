Tourism offerings have evolved over the years to accommodate a wider range of preferences - think adventure tourism, eco-tourism or slack-packing.
The same can be said for the hospitality space. Some prefer the comfort that resorts and hotels offer, some must have a self-catering option, while others prefer to go camping with only the bare necessities.
Now there is an alternative that combines the elements of all three.
Claire Kaplan, marketing manager of AfriCamps Boutique Glamping, shares her thoughts on why you should seriously consider glamping for your next trip.
It’s comfortable