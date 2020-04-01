5 reasons why you should not book a holiday now

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Planning a holiday this year and wondering whether you should book your trip now? Travellers around the world are unsure whether it's a good choice to book a trip, and you cannot blame them. With the world fighting the coronavirus outbreak and travellers cancelling their trips, now may not be the best time to book a holiday. Here are five reasons why you should not book a holiday now: You do not know when Covid-19 will end The world is in uncertainty with new coronavirus cases being released every day across the globe. Some countries are in lockdown while others have imposed travel bans, so planning a big trip may not be an excellent choice at this moment.

The discounts may be tempting, but ask yourself: “Is it worth it?”

While the industry may entice travellers with out of these world travel deals, booking them at this critical time would be foolish. It may take months for a tourist destination to recover and travelling there may boost its economy, but it won’t be enjoyable.

The travel industry is in hiatus

Most travel businesses have temporarily suspended work until the virus is managed. Most cancelled upcoming tours and deals in a bid to encourage travellers to stay at home until the situation has improved. Companies will use the time to rebrand and reboot to handle the challenges post Covid-19.

Stay at home... for now

Patience is the key to survive your coronavirus blues. While the thought of hopping on a plane or train to see the world’s most sough after destinations may sound enticing, your safety and others are far more important. Stay home until the situation improves. You can book trips to your heart’s content when life goes back to normal.

The travel industry will make a comeback

When Covid-19 ends, and it will, travel companies will use clever marketing strategies to tempt travellers. People should wait for those discounts before making an impulse travel buy during these tough times.

[email protected]