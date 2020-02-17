5 rumours flight attendants wish would just go away









There are a lot of important requirements that a person must meet in order to maintain a successful career as a flight attendant. Picture: Flickr.com Ask any flight attendant and they'll say that many passengers compare them to waiters in the air. But there's so much more that goes into making sure your flight is as seamless as possible. Recently, The Travel spoke to flight attendants from around the world, and these are the things they wish passengers would stop thinking they are. They're so much more than just a waiter or waitress Yes, when it's meal times, they're there to serve your in-flight meal, but did you know that flight attendants are specially trained to attend to medical emergencies as well? They enjoy free trips

There's a common misconception that airline employees only do it for the free trips. The thing is that the only way to score free trips is on an empty plane. Guess what? Most flights are either overbooked or full.

Stop asking them to store your luggage

It's out of courtesy when they offer to take your carry-on luggage and store it in the overhead compartment. In fact, it's not even in their job description as they could get injured. So next time they offer, say "please" and "thank you".

Their job isn't as easy as what it looks like

According to flyhighmanila.com, this is actually a very hard job to do. There are a lot of important requirements that a person must meet in order to maintain a successful career as a flight attendant.

Yes, it can get lonely

They may have a smile on their faces or appear really well put together, but there are times that flying at ungodly times can put some strain on you. And because of the unusual working hours, it can lead to isolation and less time for socialising.