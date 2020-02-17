Ask any flight attendant and they'll say that many passengers compare them to waiters in the air. But there's so much more that goes into making sure your flight is as seamless as possible.
Recently, The Travel spoke to flight attendants from around the world, and these are the things they wish passengers would stop thinking they are.
They're so much more than just a waiter or waitress
Yes, when it's meal times, they're there to serve your in-flight meal, but did you know that flight attendants are specially trained to attend to medical emergencies as well?
They enjoy free trips