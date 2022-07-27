5 safety tips for solo female travellers

Travelling solo is on the rise with more and more people opting to go explore alone. The textbook definition of a solo traveller is is an individual who visits any particular destination and enjoys the tour on his or her own.

They are commonly known as a backpacker, solivagant, and vagabond traveller. There’s just something about taking a bold step out of your comfort zone and setting yourself on the path to learn and experience a different place and culture. Travelling makes you happier, let’s you disconnect and recharge, relieves stress and anxiety whilst also exposing you to new things or ways of thinking.

Here are five tips for women solo travellers to keep safe. Thorough planning and research is important when you are planning to embark on a trip, especially a solo trip. Picture: Unsplash Plan and research Before you get on a plane and explore, always do your due diligence and research on the place you are going to. Read reviews on the place and basically, Google the place to have a fair picture on the people, their culture and the local cuisine.

That will lead you to make the necessary plans and travel arrangements. Also, a lot of fear and insecurity of travelling alone comes from not having an idea of what you are doing and where you are going. Plan out your day, where you’re staying and how you will move around. Opt to land at a foreign place during the day and not late at night. Remain inconspicuous

It’s important to try and remain as inconspicuous as possible. Basically, stay under the radar. You don’t want to draw unnecessary attention to yourself or make yourself an easy target. Read up on the countries’ laws and regulations so you don’t find yourself in trouble or doing what is foreign to locals. If the country is conservative, respect the laws and cover up. The main point of this is to try and blend in with the locals.

Always try to fit in or blend with your surroundings as to not draw unnecessary attention to yourself. Picture: Unsplash Be vigilant Successful solo travel as women hinges on common sense and trusting your gut or intuition. Stay vigilant, especially when you’re out partying. Leave expensive jewellery at home and don’t flash your cash in the streets. It’s also important to not trust strangers easily.

Don’t compromise your safety Don’t compromise your safety trying to save a quick buck. An example of this is electing to walk a small distance at night instead of paying for a cab. It’s also important to always be in a sober state so you’re always aware and cognisant of your surrounding, therefore, try to limit your alcohol intake. This also means purchasing travel insurance because when travelling, anything can happen so try to be prepared.

Keep your family and friends updated on your steps. Picture: Unsplash Keep friends and family informed It’s always a good idea to keep your friends and family updated on your whereabouts. Send them your travel itinary, where you’ll be staying and important numbers on how they can contact you or trace your whereabouts. Also, have the contact information of your embassy and how you can get a hold of it in case things don’t go according to plan.