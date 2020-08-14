5 steps to a safe and socially distanced holiday

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Intra-provincial travel has seen many South Africans take a much-needed break away from their homes. But, despite the easing of travel, locals need to be mindful that the country is still fighting a pandemic. The way we travel won't be the same during and post-pandemic, and locals should keep that in mind when they plan their holidays. Guest Relations Manager at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront in Cape Town Nicol Carelse shares some tips on how to plan a safe and socially distanced holiday: Ask pertinent Covid-related questions Do your research about how your provincial or local tourism body has set about addressing the Covid-19 crisis before you make your booking. "Ask important questions like 'have they been transparent about their efforts to curb the spread?' 'Have they made lots of information available to businesses in their city or have they gone quiet?'

"Information is power, and in this case, it is what will help ensure that the industry is best prepared to safely welcome back visitors," said Carelse.

Choose your accommodation wisely

Social distance is key if you are travelling. Carelse suggests that travellers make their accommodation choice based on the design of the rooms and their amenities.

"Some places have rearranged their seating to ensure that there is ample distance between diners, and breakfast has been reorganised from the usual buffet offering, with the emphasis now on in-room dining for those who prefer as little contact as possible.

"It's important to check your accommodation's cleaning standards and that it meets global requirements," she said.

Check out the local leisure activities

What's a holiday without some activities? Carelse suggested that travellers choose their destination and accommodation based on how easily they can access socially-distanced activities.

"Remember that outdoor options are always preferable. Ask yourself if you can go for a morning stroll in a nice location? Are there fun watersports such as kayaking nearby? These are the types of important elements you’ll want to be aware of as you plan your time away, " she said.

Know your risk status

If any of you fall into a high-risk category, consider a holiday that will allow you little to no contact with anyone during your stay. Taking precautions from the start, during and after your journey is vital to ensure that you, your loved ones or others don't contract the virus.

Choose a destination where you can relax and unwind

Many people struggle to relax while on holiday.

"Choose a destination or a hotel that allows you, for instance, to take in a great view from your room to ensure easy relaxing. Or perhaps a place where if you just want to read a good book on your bed, there are no noisy distractions. You don’t want to return home feeling worst than when you left in the first place," said Carelse.