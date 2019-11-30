The summer holiday is an exciting time. There's no work pressure, exams are over, and the atmosphere is laid back and relaxing.
Many people spend their time exploring, whether it's a visit to the local market, shopping up a storm at the destination’s popular malls or visiting local attractions. In between all the excitement, some travellers forget to be safe, which could make them targets for crime.
Here are 5 tips to stay safe this summer holiday:
- Ask the hotel staff advice on where to go before you start exploring. As much as a country wants tourists to explore and enjoy their experiences, locals won't steer you in the wrong direction. Ask them about the places you should avoid.