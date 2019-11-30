Always remain safe when travelling. Picture: Pexels.

The summer holiday is an exciting time. There's no work pressure, exams are over, and the atmosphere is laid back and relaxing. 

Many people spend their time exploring, whether it's a visit to the local market, shopping up a storm at the destination’s popular malls or visiting local attractions. In between all the excitement, some travellers forget to be safe, which could make them targets for crime. 

Here are 5 tips to stay safe this summer holiday:

  • Ask the hotel staff advice on where to go before you start exploring. As much as a country wants tourists to explore and enjoy their experiences, locals won't steer you in the wrong direction. Ask them about the places you should avoid. 

  • Never flaunt your valuables. You may want to show off that expensive set of jewellery and your custom made cellphone case, but flaunting your valuables can put you at risk of being a target of crime. Rather leave your valuables at your hotel. 
  • Don't wander around at night by yourself: Avoid isolated places like alleyways, dead-end street and places that could put you at risk.
  • Use a reputable transport service recommended by your hotel or travel agent. There have been many reports of criminals posing as drivers to scam tourists. Research the transportation options before stepping into one. 
  • Carry the amount of money you require when out and about. The mistake most travellers make is that they carry all their belongings, including money, when they explore a destination. This could have negative effects should you become a victim of crime.  