Now that Januworry is almost over, couples are busy planning to spoil each other for Valentine’s Day, which falls on February 14.
Dominique van Wezop, Head of Operations for Food and Beverage at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, shares 5 things couples should consider when planning their Valentine's Day getaway:
The budget
Take a good hard look at your budget for Valentine’s Day. Ask yourself how much you would like to spend. Take into consideration your accommodation, your food and activities for the duration of your trip.
The location