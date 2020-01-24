5 things to consider when you plan a Valentine's Day getaway









Food plays an integral part when planning a getaway. Picture: Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront. Now that Januworry is almost over, couples are busy planning to spoil each other for Valentine’s Day, which falls on February 14. Dominique van Wezop, Head of Operations for Food and Beverage at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, shares 5 things couples should consider when planning their Valentine's Day getaway: The budget Take a good hard look at your budget for Valentine’s Day. Ask yourself how much you would like to spend. Take into consideration your accommodation, your food and activities for the duration of your trip. The location

If you are planning a travel trip, location is key.There are a number of stunning locations all across our beautiful country that would make for a remarkable backdrop for this romantic evening. For example, the Atlantic Seaboard in Cape Town is one such option. Lookup a few easily accessible romantic locations in and around your area, and have a look if there’s anything amazing happening. Perhaps there’s an open-air music show or a sunset walk through the mountains that you can attend.

The food

While a proposal in a popular chicken fast food restaurant gave the people of South Africa all the feels, for Valentine’s Day, perhaps you should think outside of the shared fast food box. If you’re planning Valentine’s Day at home, you can prepare your significant other their favourite meal or dessert. If you’re eating out, scan the menus of local eateries to see if any are serving some of your partner’s most loved dishes, and plan your Valentine’s Day around that.

Eskom

The best-laid plans can be ploughed into darkness should Eskom decide to implement load shedding on Valentine’s Day. To avoid putting your romantic evening at risk, be prepared for lights out. If you’re going to spend a romantic night at your holiday rental, have the candles ready and perhaps plan a cold feast such as sushi platters or a cheese and meat board. If you’re heading out, look for a restaurant that has a generator.

Personal preference

This is perhaps one of the most important things to consider when going to great lengths to plan a romantic trip. Perhaps your partner’s idea of a romantic night is not a sit-down dinner, but rather a night in a hotel room with room service? Or perhaps they would prefer a spa treatment and a pamper session instead? At the end of the day, how you celebrate your love all comes down to personal preference and how you are as a couple. It’s a day to be enjoyed, so be sure to plan something that you would both enjoy.



