5 things to know before you book your level 3 lockdown staycation

With some parts of the travel sector reopening following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address earlier this month, locals can plan staycation trips to explore their city.

Ramaphosa revealed that sit-in restaurants, accredited hotels, cinemas, theatres, casinos, personal care services and non-contact sports including cricket, golf and tennis, will be opened.



Here are 5 tips to know before you book your level 3 lockdown staycation:



Planning is key

If you are a traveller that does minimal planning, you may have to change your approach. With new rules and regulations being introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, you need to plan to ensure that you adhere to all the rules and regulations. Leave spontaneous travel for post-Covid-19.



Stick to a budget

A budget is important to ensure that you are not overspending, especially during these tough economic times. Draw up a budget of how much you want to spend and stick to the amount you've decided. Ensure that you search for discounts, either at an accommodation, restaurant or tourist attractions, before making any final bookings.



You cannot travel out of the province

Before you dream of a sea adventure or a mountain getaway to another province, you should know that travel between provinces for leisure is not permitted. Rather, write down a list of attractions in your city that you hope to visit and tick it off your bucket list. Think of it as a test run for post-Covid-19 travel.

Stay at accredited accommodation

President Ramaphosa announced that only commercially license and accredited accommodation facilities will be opened during level 3 lockdown. This excludes home-sharing services like Airbnb. Contact establishments you are interested in visiting to find out if the accommodation is accredited and what their Covid-19 protocols entail.

Do not let your guard down

With the easing of lockdown restrictions slowly starting to be enforced in South Africa, it's important to adhere to all the health and safety regulations set by the South African government. These include the wearing of a mask and keeping a 1,5-metre distance from people when out and about.









