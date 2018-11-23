Two things make any long flight seem short: comfort and distraction.

My personal longest was 24 hours from Cape Town to Heathrow via Johannesburg and Istanbul. But then, I’ve been on sub-5 hour flights with fellow passengers lamenting how it was “such a long flight.” It’s all relative. No matter your definition, there are two keys to making any long flight seem short: comfort and distraction.



Here are 5 items to help pass the time and air miles.





Movies, music and more





Every major airline, and most of the smaller ones, have seatback entertainment. Generally these are of the on-demand variety, letting you choose from a variety of movies and TV episodes. But will they be the movies and TV shows you actually want to watch?





You’re probably better off bringing what you want. Netflix, Amazon, iTunes, Vudu and others all have mobile apps that let you download content to watch offline. If you paid for the movie or episode, you shouldn’t have an issue downloading it. If it’s Netflix, or included with Amazon Prime streaming, there’s no guarantee you will be able to stream anything from these services on the plane, even if you pay for the in-flight Wi-Fi. You’ll probably have a hard time downloading at the airport too, so this is all something best done at home.





A growing number of airlines are doing away with seatback entertainment and instead offer the same content via their own app, streamed internally on the plane’s Wi-Fi to your phone or tablet. Check if your flight has this beforehand or be prepared to download the app at the airport before you board.





Charging cable and battery





Since you’ll likely use your phone or tablet for a good chunk of the flight, you’re going to need to keep it charged. Long-haul flights usually have an airline’s oldest planes, so you can’t be sure if there will be a power or charging outlet available at your seat.





SeatGuru will help with this. The site gives you information about your specific plane, and even about the seat you’ve selected or been assigned. No matter what’s available, you should keep a portable charger with you.





Noise-cancelling headphones



