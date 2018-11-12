A camping trip is perfect for the summer holidays. Picture: Pexels.

Camping is a fabulous way to enjoy a budget holiday. The thought of being in sync with nature, fresh air and meeting new people is enough reason for people to embark on a camping trip. Here are 5 tips for those who want to camp this holiday season:

Find a location: There are a plethora of camping sites in the country where people can choose to stay. It all depends on how far you want to travel to get there. Most establishments offer community facilities, which acts as a great way to meet other campers.

Get geared: Once you have found a suitable destination, make a list of the equipment you will require. Your tent will depend on the number of guests camping. Most tents come in a 2, 3 and 6 sleeper. A sleeping bag, pot set and camp food and camping towels are other must-have items. Ask a camping shop for further recommendations.

Get a checklist: No camping trip is complete without a checklist. Making a list of what to take allows campers to have a stress free trip, and helps you not to forget anything behind at home. Break down lists into equipment, food, packing and other essentials. That way, travellers are not so overwhelmed with a lengthy checklist.

No gadget zone: Camping trips are meant to be an escape from city life, therefore, it should be a gadget-free zone. Not having technology will open campers to more conversations and allow them to enjoy nature in all its glory. PS: travellers can bring their phones for emergency calls or take photographs.

Bring along games: With no technology, a few games will conquer boredom in seconds. Besides the games from home, campers can also create a few of their own to pass the time. If the older campers are not keen on games, try to invite the other camper’s kids to join.

[email protected]