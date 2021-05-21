5 tips for smarter packing and planning

It’s natural to prepare for every eventuality when packing and planning a trip.

Yes, things could go wrong.

But, in some instances, you may end up packing unnecessary items.

Here are a few tips to help you to pack and plan better:

Minimise your travel appetite

When you travel, you don’t have to do everything.

You can still enjoy your trip if you only explore two or three parts of a city or country.

Draw up your itinerary ahead of time.

This will also prevent you from splurging unnecessarily.

Have a single-use item

You can choose a versatile shoe based on your preferences.

Comfortable training or running shoes, for example.

Aside from wearing them at the gym, these are comfy when exploring the city.

Of course, take along another pair of shoes for lounging or dining.

Buy useful things

Buying souvenirs is the typical thing to do.

Going for something that will serve you is smart.

For example, you might be able to find something you need for your home at a lower cost. Go for it.

Don’t just buy souvenirs for the sake of buying a keepsake.

Create a capsule wardrobe

A capsule wardrobe consists of a few items that may be mixed and matched.

Make a list of the items in your capsule wardrobe that belong in each category: loungewear, gym wear, formal wear and accessories.

There will be less time spent figuring out what to wear. Choosing an outfit will be a breeze.

Limit your toiletries

There’s no need to bring every product from your skincare routine with you.

Cut back a little, and if you’re not sure where to start, our recent article “5 skincare tips to follow when travelling” may be a good place to start.

Aim to reduce non-essentials.