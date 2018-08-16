Packing for a trip is usually an activity that requires a lot of restraining, especially for those who love to have options with their clothes.
For some people, they end up packing almost two week' worth of clothing for a short trip and having to deal with heavy bags and an unnecessary amount of clothing. So here are a few tips to help avoid the dilemma of overpacking.
1. Don't pack your entire closet
- You wake up in the morning and decide to pack every single item you own (just in case, right?) and wear precisely….half of them if not even less.
- A little self-control at this stage will absolutely pay dividends later, so carefully plan your outfits.
- Think about how often you are going to come back in the room to change every day, how many fancy dinners you are going to have and in what activities you will get involved into, and pack your clothes accordingly.
- An easy tip is to tuck socks into shoes, roll T-shirts and choose fabrics that don’t crease.
2. Remember that there are probably shops where you are going
- You might act as if there are no stores where you’re going and you want to carry everything from home, saying to yourself: “What if I need it and I don’t have it on me?”
- Well, even though there are some things that you need to take with you from home, there are other items that you can purchase when you get there or during the trip.
- Unless you’re headed to a remote island hideaway, of course. Don’t carry your entire bathroom shelf with you, as most items you will be able to find at a retail store or pharmacy.
3. You and your blow dryer can't stand to be separated
- You would never leave your blow dryer at home, would you? We know you want to look perfect in those Instagram pictures in front of the Eiffel Tower or in the selfie with your bestie on 5th Avenue in New York, but is it actually worth it?
- Most hotels have a blow dryer in the bathroom so you don’t need to carry one. Go for a natural look, tie up long hair and enjoy your stay rather than focus on your look for the camera.
4. Bag your shoes
- Perhaps you are one of those people who simply throw their sneakers and heels inside the bag, placing them at the bottom of your suitcase and packing your clothes on top.
- Unfortunately, not even clean shoes are entirely clean, so make sure to pack a couple of canvas bags and tuck your shoes inside to stop the dirt from destroying your entire luggage.
5. Pick your luggage carefully
- If you have a universal luggage that you take with you wherever you go, you may want to reconsider it.
- If you’re going on a city break, you might want to consider a small wheelie that’s not too wide to roll down the aisle of the plane.
- For longer trips, you can go for a larger one to fit all your necessary items.
