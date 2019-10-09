5 tips on how to travel with your ex and your new partner, the Kourtney and Scott way









On the latest episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", Kourtney invited Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie to a trip to Finland. Picture: Instagram Reality star Scott Disick was in a predicament of epic proportion. On the latest episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians", Kourtney invited Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie to a trip to Finland. As the pair are dedicated parents to their three children, Disick had no qualms about the trip. Kourtney just "wanted everyone to be comfortable". When the family arrived in Finland, it wasn't long before things got awkward (mainly on Disick’s side.) He said on the show: “Travelling with a family like this is a unique situation that not everyone does. I think this trip, out of the other trips we’ve been on, has a little bit more pressure because the truth of the matter is, there are camera crews everywhere,” he said. “It’s hard," he added. "I don’t want her (Richie) to feel out of place. I don’t want her to feel like she’s not as comfortable as I am. I’m just trying to be cautious of everyone’s feelings." The episode shed light on an important issue: blended family travel.

Many travellers find it difficult or feel uncomfortable to travel with their ex and their new partner. But, like Disick, you can create memorable experiences with both your ex and your new partner.

Here are some tips:

Be respectful

One of the reasons you would go for a holiday with your ex is because children are involved and you want to create memories as a family. The other reason would be that you and your ex have a good relationship despite the split.

When you travel, you need to be respectful to both your former and current partner. For example, do not share information about your previous relationship that may offend or cause emotional harm to your current partner, or vice versa. Respect each other's boundaries and be in the moment.

Talk about it

If something is bothering you, talk about it so that the situation can be rectified. It is no use being miserable because something or someone upset you. Speaking about issues helps to get out frustrations so that you have more time to enjoy with everyone. However, be sure to communicate your feelings calmly. You do not want to come across as aggressive.

Do not spend 24/7 with each other

Travelling to another destination means a jam-packed itinerary and long days on tour. When planning the trip, try to find time to spend with your significant other away from the ex. The time will allow for you and your partner to do activities that you both enjoy.

Plan activities everyone will enjoy

You should incorporate activities and tours that are interactive and allows for both you, your ex, your current partner and your children to bond. Exploring or enjoying immersive experiences allows everyone to let their hair down and have fun.

Take every second as it comes

Disick felt undue pressure on the Finland trip because he spent more time worrying about making sure everyone was happy and that no one felt out of place. He didn't (until much later) take in the beauty of the destination and the company that he was in. Do not sweat the small stuff. All you can do is live in the moment and appreciate everyone's company.



