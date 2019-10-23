No one wants to have their luggage stolen. We asked Colin Naidoo, King Shaka International Airport senior manager corporate affairs, for a few tips.
Never pack valuable items in checked luggage
Most travellers have the perception that you should pack your valuables in your checked luggage as it may be safer, but this is not the case. Naidoo says: “Always carry them on your person or in your carry-on bag so you can keep an eye on your bag.
“Don’t forget to place a copy of your boarding pass inside your checked luggage.”
Make sure your bag is secured at all times