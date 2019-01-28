Italy is everyone’s dream destination. Picture: Pexels.

Italy is everyone’s dream destination. Travel expert at Citalia, Kit Smith, shares 5 tips on how to make it an epic one: Know where you are going: Seems simple enough, right? Smith said knowing your route was a good way to plan the trip. “You don't need to have an exact map of place to place to get the most out of your journey, but knowing what's available in each direction means you're less likely to miss something worth seeing,” she said.

Mix up your trip: Smith said a great road trip should include all aspects of Italy, including its beautiful beaches to culture-rich cities, and everything in-between.

Do as much as you can: When in Italy, try to do as much exploring as you can. Smith said: “Some of the most memorable parts of a road trip can be places unmarked on a map - a scenic view over distant vineyards, or a local food fair can make a road trip truly great.”

Pack light: Besides lugging around bags, Smith recommends travellers to pack light.

“One of the best parts of seeing so much of Italy is collecting the local specialities, whether that's wine, food, or clothes made from nearby materials. Make sure there's plenty of space to store everything you find,” she said.

Eat like a local: If you want to know which are the best spots to eat, you should ask the locals. “Guidebooks can only take you so far, but locals know all the cool spots. Asking around each town where to eat is the quickest way to get the best experience,” said Smith.

