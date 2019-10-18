5 tips to help you plan the ultimate Halloween trip









South Africa boasts many ghostly locations that are bound to give you a scare. Picture: Pixabay Halloween is a few days away, which means that you still have time to plan a spooky trip somewhere in South Africa. Whether it’s Matjiesfontein in the Western Cape or the mysterious Nottingham Road, there’s plenty of scary places to set your sights on. If you are planning a Halloween trip somewhere in South Africa, Sue Garrett, General Manager of Marketing and Product at the Flight Centre Travel Group, shares some tips:

Choose the right destination South Africa boasts many ghostly locations that are bound to give you the scare. But, choosing the right one is vital. Garrett recommends Matjiesfontein, a tiny one-street town that holds the title of South Africa's most haunted site, located 250km from Cape Town.

"Matjiesfontein makes a wonderful weekend getaway for travellers looking for a true Halloween encounter," she says. "Be sure to check-in at the Lord Milner Hotel, which was once a military hospital during the South African War, and reputed to be South Africa's most haunted hotel."

She says the hotel unaccounted for guests include Lucy who floats around the passages in her nightgown, a 19-year-old nurse called Kate who frequents the card room, and The Lady in White who enjoys night-time rambles through the garden.

Nottingham Road Hotel in the KZN Midlands is famous for its ghostly Charlotte.

Set a budget

People can go overboard when it comes to their Halloween inspired holidays. Setting a budget cuts out any unnecessary expenditure.

Plan some creepy experiences

South Africa boasts many creepy experiences, you just have to find them. Garrett advises travellers to take a tour of the Castle of Good Hope, which "offers ghostly apparitions and all sorts of paranormal activity". The Flying Dutchman wreck at Cape Point is also another option.

Travellers can also enjoy a range of Halloween events throughout the country, which includes zombie runs, mystery ghost tours, murder mystery dinners, and themed parties.

Plan a trick or treat activity

Trick or treat is mandatory during Halloween, and adults can also plan one.

“Pick up some candy for trick and treating, or bake some pumpkin-spiced biscuits and padkos to take with you. Ask at the hotel to recommend routes in the area,” Garrett suggests.

Have your paperwork and insurance in order

Picture it: your rental car broke down, and you are on the side of a deserted road with minimal cellphone reception. These are just some of the unfortunate incidents that could happen to travellers.

Sue says while this could make for a great Halloween story, the reality is much less appealing. She believes travel insurance is important.

“Don’t take any chances on your Halloween trip. Have all your paperwork in order and book travel insurance.

“Not many travellers know that you can, and should, book travel insurance for a domestic holiday,” she adds.

