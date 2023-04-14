5 tips to help you protect your belongings when visiting the beach or public pools

Beaches across the country will still see lots of activity, even though summer has made way for cooler and rainier weather. According to Fidelity ADT Group head of communications and marketing, Charnel Hattingh, armed response officers who patrol areas close to beaches regularly report incidents where opportunistic criminals have stolen items from beachgoers and these kind of incidents sadly happen very quickly.

“Criminals are always looking for easy targets. They are attracted to people who appear to be distracted or not focused on their surroundings, which allows them to quickly grab an unattended item before disappearing,” said Hattingh. Here are 5 easy and simple security tips to help you safeguard your belongs and create positive memories when you’re at the beach, according to Hattingh. Leave it at home

You really don’t need to bring your expensive electronic items to the beach. For example, instead of bringing your e-book reader you can choose an actual book or magazine instead. Lock it up Consider beach bags that are easy to securely lock. This helps protect those items that you bring with you.

Be alert Yes, you may be hoping to relax but keep an eye out for anyone that appears to be loitering around you. If anyone or anything feels out of place, look for a lifeguard or a patrolling police officer to assist you. Safety in numbers

There is a definite benefit to being among friends or acquaintances that can look out for one another. It means one person can look after the bags while the others go for a swim. Lock your car When you park close to the beach, make sure your car is properly locked and all windows are closed. Do a quick check to see that no valuable items are visible to any passing pedestrians.