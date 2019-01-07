Do not let delays ruin your holiday. Create an itinerary that will reduce your stress. Picture: Pexels.

Being in a new country is exhilarating, and there's so much to do to tick off those once in a lifetime bucket list items. Most travellers want to go from one activity to the next, forgetting that travel incident can happen at any time. Delayed flights, traffic and long queues at a tourist attraction are just some of the incidents that could happen. Not having enough time for exploring may cause undue stress and anxiety for travellers, who focus more on the delays than soaking every moment as it comes by. Here are some tips to create an itinerary that offers travellers peace of mind:

Do research: Travelling to the Taj Mahal in India? Or perhaps the Eiffel Tour in Paris? Popular tourist sites like these often draw thousands of visitors daily, and many of them have to wait for hours to experience it. Therefore, try to find out from your travel agent, or locals of that particular place, what time is best to experience a tourist site. They would be able to give you a clear indication of how much time you would require. The last thing you want is to miss your next tour.

Be realistic: Many travellers try to tick off all the activities on their bucket list only to realise that it's impossible to get everything done on the same day.

Rather spread out activities throughout your holiday, so there is time to experience them all.

Factor in travel time: If you have a connecting flight or even visiting a place via a bus or taxi, it's best to add a few hours to your itinerary. If there are delays, you have enough time to cancel a tour or go at a later time.

Make time to relax: A great holiday is a combination of exploring and relaxing. While it is fun to do as much as you can to experience a country, travellers should also unwind and gets some zen time. It does not have to be long, an hour or two can do wonders on the soul.

An itinerary serves as a guideline, so do not fret if it doesn't go according to plan: It's good to keep to a schedule but never let it be at the expense of your sanity. If you are unable to do some activities, leave it out. Many people go back home from holiday unfulfilled because they spent more time sticking to an itinerary than being in the moment.

