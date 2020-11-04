5 top tips for planning the ultimate family vacay

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The upcoming summer holiday is just what travellers need to unwind and relax after a tough year. Front Office Manager at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Michelle Cyster, shares five tips on how to plan a summer family getaway: Get everyone's input “Not everyone in the family is the same, and would want the same type of holiday,” noted Cyster. “So it’s important to choose a destination or location that has a little something for everyone in your family.” Choose accommodation that will make life easier for everyone

“You’ve spent the entire year cooking and cleaning a lot more than usual, so why not choose the accommodation that will take care of all of that for you,” suggested Cyster. She said a hotel is always a good option in this regard.

Dine at family-friendly restaurants

“Children can be picky, so restaurants that are used to catering to families are best for this type of holiday. I might be biased here, but hotel restaurants are so great at catering to families. There is always something for everyone on the menu," she said, adding that there are many family-friendly spots all across South Africa.

"Do your research ahead of time and you won’t come up short when you’re all feeling the hunger pangs.," she added.

Plan some activities ahead of time

Cyster said the best part of family holidays are fun activities.

"For my family of five, the City Sightseeing Red Bus is a favourite as it takes you all around the Peninsula. It’s a great way to see so much of Cape Town, without having to waste valuable leisure time looking for parking or navigating unknown roads," she said. Cyster advised that travellers should choose activities that all family members will enjoy.

Plan some time away from the children

Hotels can often arrange a babysitter (at an extra cost) which allows parents to enjoy some time alone pool-side sipping cocktails, relaxing in the spa, or sharing a romantic dinner. Having time away from the children is essential for parents.

“I know that family holidays are meant to be spent as a family, but some time away from the children can do wonders for the parents, and so also the quality of the rest of the holiday,” added Cyster.