5 travel movies to fuel your wanderlust

You may not be able to travel, but that doesn’t mean you can’t fuel your wanderlust. Over the years, there have been many travel movies that have inspired many holiday choices. Here are some you should check out while at home during the lockdown: Under the Tuscan Sun Plot: San Francisco-based literature professor and author Frances Mayes

is struggling to write her latest book. And, out of nowhere, her husband files for divorce as he wants to marry someone else.

Overwhelmed, Frances accepts her best friend Patti's offer of a vacation in Tuscany, where she impulsively buys a villa. Once there, her life truly begins.

The Best Exotic Hotel Marigold

Plot: British retirees decide to retire to India. The advertisements for a newly restored Marigold Hotel with lush surroundings lured them to the country, but their new home is not quite what they had imagined. But, making the most of the ordeal, the retirees start to embrace life again.There is also a sequel called The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

Eat Pray Love



Plot: Liz Gilbert had everything she wanted in life: a home, a husband and a successful career. But, when her perfect life is turned upside down, she decides its time to leave home for a bit and embark on self-discovery trip of a lifetime. The journey takes her to Italy, India and Bali.

The Terminal

Plot: When Viktor Navorski arrives at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, his worst fears come true. He is not allowed in the country. Due to the war in his home country Krakozhia, the Department of Homeland Security won't let him enter or exit the United States. He's trapped at the airport and during his time there fall for a flight attendant.

Into the Wild

Plot: Christopher McCandless is the son of wealthy parents who is an outstanding student and athlete. One day, after graduating from Emory University, he gives his savings to charity, rid himself of his possessions, and set out on a journey to the Alaskan wilderness.



