5 travel podcasts to listen to while under lockdown

Travel podcasts allow you to escape to faraway places from the comfort of your own home, which is a good thing considering that many of us are on lockdown. Over the years, travel podcasts have encouraged armchair travellers to book that holiday and explore a new place. It also provided the listener with an opportunity to discover new places that they never knew about. Here are five travel podcasts to listen during the lockdown: Chica Travel with Lelo Lelo Boyana hosts the successful travel podcast Chica Travel with Lelo, which helps travellers with the necessary tips to plan the most epic journeys. Boyana speaks to travel lovers, friends, influencers and travel industry experts who share everything from how to pack stylishly for your trip, solo travel, travel insurance and budgeting for your travellers.

Visit here: https://iono.fm/c/4406

The Indie Travel Podcast

The Indie Travel Podcast hosted by Craig and Linda Martin shares everything you need to know about travel, from what to pack in your under-seat carry-on bag, how to travel with kids and how to be a tourist in your own backyard.

Visit here: https://soundcloud.com/indietravel

Zero to Travel

Jason Moore describes himself as “shamelessly obsessed with building this kickass community of wanderers”, and one of the ways is through his podcast. He chats with " adventurous" people who will help you discover new ways to travel. Zero to Travel discusses everything from overcoming travel anxiety and the fear of flying, hiking and living abroad. There are around 300 episodes.

Visit here: https://zerototravel.com/travel-podcast/



Final Boarding Call

Final Boarding Call is an Independent Media travel podcast hosted by Clinton Moodley. The podcast highlights everything from the hottest destinations, travel hacks and travel news in South Africa and abroad. Listeners will be taken on a journey on what’s happening on the travel scene, and it’s one “flight” you do not want to miss. Final Boarding Call is a must-listen for travellers or those who are craving a holiday.

Visit here: https://www.iol.co.za/multimedia/audio

Flight of Fancy

Flight of Fancy looks at the world’s most spectacular places. Hosted by Ben Groundwater, the podcast is for those with a "thirst for seeing the world." Topics covered include the most ostentatious ways to travel and how to travel without ruining the world.

Visit here: https://podcasts.apple.com/au/podcast/flight-of-fancy/id1200692764?mt=2



