5 travel trends sparked by the pandemic

The pandemic has not only changed how we do things. It has also reminded us of things we should have done more of in the first place - like safer travel, careful spending, and spending more time with our loved ones.

With that in mind, let's look at some of the emerging trends, now that we're all eager to be on the move again.

Budget travel

Our wallets have taken a hit as a result of the pandemic, but we still want to keep exploring. As a result, people have begun to look at supporting more local establishments. Others choose to travel in groups rather than individually and share costs.

Staycations

We were introduced to remote work, which allows us to work from just about anywhere. Being in one particular location and taking advantage of its facilities can be seen as a cost-effective way to enjoy different scenery while getting work done.

Family travel

We came to a lot of realisations during last year. One is the significance of spending time with one's relatives. With families starting to reconnect again, travel experts foresee a rise in family travel.

Safer travel

Travellers and travel providers are more cautious than ever. There are stricter safety protocols in place. Hotels are swiftly adapting to digital, with contact-less booking services, AI robots, and other travel technologies.

Last-minute bookings

Travellers are taking advantage of lockdown gaps by booking their trips spontaneously, thanks to travel agents and hotels also offering last-minute specials.

