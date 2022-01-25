5 ways a weekend getaway is good for your health

How many times have you complained about how exhausted you are but without doing anything about it? It’s time you say “enough is enough” and learn to put your needs first. Taking time off is good for your mental and physical health, and you can come back more productive and effective.

Here are five science-based reasons you should book a break today. Travel gives you a change of scenery Staying in the same place and doing the same thing on repeat day after day can make you feel confined mentally and physically.

While changing your routine is a long-term plan, a quick fix is travelling. Some of the health benefits of travelling include making you feel you’re doing something worthwhile, boosting your happiness levels, and stimulating your mind. Breaks boost your energy reserves

Studies have shown that holidays restock your energy stores, which makes work seem easier when you do return to the office. Take a trip, come home, and hit the ground running. Breaks help strengthens your relationships

Weekend getaways are a great way of strengthening relationships with your loved ones. By spending some time away from the busy schedule of metros, people find solace and love in certain locations, either with family or alone as well. Taking time off to travel is good for your mental and physical health. Picture: Pexels/Dó Castle Travel helps you stay fit and healthy

Travelling gives you multiple opportunities to get active, and physical exercise has a direct link to mental well-being. Whether you want to hike up a mountain peak, swim in the sky-blue waters, or cycle through a scenic village, when you embrace the outdoors, you improve your mood and boost energy levels. Travel improves sleep patterns