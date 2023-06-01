5 ways South African businesses can get value out of international business trips

Despite South Africa’s introduction of shiny new banknotes, the sobering reality remains that the rand has plummeted to its lowest point in three years, Smith says. “As the value of the local currency weakens against foreign counterparts, expenses related to accommodation, transportation and other essentials surge, making it more challenging for companies to allocate resources for international ventures,” she says.

That, coupled with a crippling exchange rate combined with the economic pressures of load shedding and the looming threat of “air-maggedon” in the US and Europe doesn’t paint a rosy picture for international business travel just as the industry was beginning to make meaningful strides in terms of recovery. “Travel industry chaos in the USA and Europe have added to travellers’ woes and hit SMEs pockets as well. Flight disruptions in the US and strikes in Europe are leading to last-minute transport changes or overnight accommodation needed; and rebooking fees can add up.” Smith says this is where your travel management company (TMC) can step in and negotiate “wavers and favours”.

At at a time when every rand spent needs to generate a return on investment, Smith share five tips on how your TMC can squeeze value out of every cent spent on business travel. Stop relying on the buying power of one Tapping into the power of bulk buying can be a great way for small businesses to get preferential rates.

“TMCs have global buying power and can help you save money on business travel expenses by using their relationships and negotiating power to get discounts from suppliers worldwide. TMCs also often act on behalf of their clients to secure special industry rates that aren’t readily available online and which result in significant savings, making better use of your business travel budget,” she says. Be clever about cutting back Engaging a TMC is a smart move to streamline the approval process and establish well-defined criteria for future trips, ensuring a worthwhile return on investment.

“Thorough research should be conducted to assess the value of each trip and justify its costs. Remember to consolidate multiple business meetings into a single trip, to minimise the need for separate journeys for individual meetings. This way, your SME can maximise the efficiency and effectiveness of business travel – and minimise your environmental footprint to boot,” Smith says. Know how to play the booking game Although airlines have been working hard to balance pricing against the fluidity of seats to offer, traveller demand and airline operating costs (particularly jet fuel), pricing is expected to remain high. In Africa, Business Class fares are up, on average, 24% and Economy Class 18%.

“Adopting a strategy of waiting for prices to drop is no longer a viable approach. In fact, procrastinating on travel bookings can have significant repercussions on your budget. Embrace the practice of booking in advance (around 19 days prior to the trip) to secure the best prices. Being proactive in securing reservations ensures a higher likelihood of securing favourable rates and helps businesses optimise their travel budgets.” Eliminate hidden costs Before you secure that great airline deal, it’s important to read the fine print. What does the airfare include? And, most importantly, can you make changes?

“A little-known fact is that almost 45% of all business trips are changed at least once and usually at the last minute. This can be a costly affair if you’ve locked in the ‘cheapest fare’. A TMC can hold seats, or negotiate ‘waivers and favours’ on your behalf… meaning no-change fees for SMEs on the move.” Pack like a pro Anticipating potential airport chaos and the risk of lost luggage, it’s wise to travel light with only carry-on baggage.