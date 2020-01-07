5 ways to fly ‘healthier’ in 2020









Wellness during travel is important- especially when you are travelling extended periods of times. Picture: Pexels. Wellness during travel is important - especially when you are travelling extended periods of time. Air Mauritius shares five tips on how to be healthy on your next flight: Monitor your sitting When you’re strapped into your seat on the plane, you have no choice but to remain seated for safety reasons. However, it’s important to be aware of the negative effects of all that sitting during a flight. According to Mayo Clinic, there’s an ever-expanding body of scientific evidence that prolonged sitting can be harmful. The site claims that excessive sitting could contribute to obesity, increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist and abnormal cholesterol levels. Ensure that you stand wherever possible, whether this means getting up and stretching during the flight, or using a standing desk in the airport lounges to get some work done.

Choose flights with new technological advancement

Aircrafts like the A350 have some incredible innovations on board, which have been designed specifically to promote wellness. New air management systems mean that cabin air is renewed every two to three minutes at the optimum temperature, providing you with 20% more fresh air, while LED ambient mood lighting simulates natural sunrise and sunset, helping reduce the effects of jetlag.

Hydrate

It’s tough to drink as much as water on a long haul flight as you typically would in a normal day, especially when you can’t bring your liquids on to the plane due to security reasons.

But you must do hydrate, as flying does the exact opposite due to the high altitude. Ask the air hostess or host for an extra bottle of water so you can have one as soon as you wake up. Also go easy on the alcohol and caffeine, as these are instant dehydrators.

Eat well

Travellers should think about each meal you’re eating and whether they are hungry, or eating because it’s been offered to them, and it’s free. It’s okay to turn down that offer of a fizzy drink and packet of pretzels or skip dinner if you’re not hungry.

Manage your mind

Take time to switch off the endless stream of movies in your in-flight entertainment centre and listen to some soothing music, or practise some meditation. It’s important to get as much sleep as possible, so it’s okay to head home after a client dinner instead of staying up into the early hours with them.