Wellness during travel is important - especially when you are travelling extended periods of time. Air Mauritius shares five tips on how to be healthy on your next flight:
Monitor your sitting
When you’re strapped into your seat on the plane, you have no choice but to remain seated for safety reasons. However, it’s important to be aware of the negative effects of all that sitting during a flight.
According to Mayo Clinic, there’s an ever-expanding body of scientific evidence that prolonged sitting can be harmful. The site claims that excessive sitting could contribute to obesity, increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist and abnormal cholesterol levels.
Ensure that you stand wherever possible, whether this means getting up and stretching during the flight, or using a standing desk in the airport lounges to get some work done.