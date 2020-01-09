If you are at work and yearn for that summer holiday feeling, here's how:
Go for a swim
Nothing makes you feel more like you’re on holiday than spending time at the beach. If you live or work near the coast pack your beach bag the night before and look up the closest beach to your office or home. Head there straight after work. With the sun only setting later, you could easily get at least two hours of beach time in before you need to head home.
If you're in Gauteng, you are a bit more limited when it comes to this. There are, however, a few spas that allow guests to use the pool, while some hotels in and around Gauteng have pools that are open to the public. A post-work dip could be just what you need to keep that holiday feeling going.
Enjoy after-work summer foods and drinks at a fabulous location
Cocktails, mocktails, beers and more ‒ there are many beverages that you can indulge in after a long day at the office. Many excellent locations around South Africa offer delicious cocktails with the perfect setting for after-work drinks.
In Cape Town, for example, head to a spot like the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront for some of the best in the city. Not only will you be able to taste some amazing cocktails, but the stunning view is very much insta worthy.
Visit a summer market