5 ways to ignite your love for travel

Travelling with your significant other is undeniably exciting since you get to discover new destinations and try out novel experiences, according to Sadudee Sangnil, director at The Tourism Authority of Thailand. Sangnil said that for couples seeking more romance and elegance during their holiday, Thailand is a fantastic choice as the nation is a wonderful vacation destination because of its beautiful beaches, exotic islands, and well-known wellness treatments.

Story continues below Advertisement

Such a couple is influencers and digital creators, Rego & Dise. The South African power couple, has activated the travel bug among their following with a trip to Thailand. The trip saw the couple exploring Thailand, trying out new dishes, visiting tourist attractions, and sharing their favourite spots and moments with their followers along the way. Here are some ways you can ignite your love for travel according to Rego & Dise.

Sleeping in luxury Rego & Dise’s first hotel stay was at Capella Bangkok, and their favourite part of the trip was the room’s view of the Chao Phraya River. The luxurious villas and suites are all chic, tranquil havens that permit Bangkok’s river-front splendour to serve as their focal point. The pair described the room as being breathtakingly gorgeous and extravagant while giving their fans a tour of the hotel.

Story continues below Advertisement

Feed the heart of the soul The couple enjoyed Delicious Thai cuisine. Picture: Supplied Eating is a big part of social gatherings in Thai culture. The couple led their fans on a gastronomy adventure during the entire trip, enjoying the Thai custom of sharing a variety of meals at Phra Nakhon Bangkok as well as Okayu Suzuki, which is like soup, but more filling at Capella Bangkok and Rongros Bangkok. Embracing the rich culture

Story continues below Advertisement

Rego & Dise were astounded by The Grand Palace in Bangkok and the structure’s beauty and architecture. The couple also explored Wat Pho Temple, one of Bangkok’s oldest temples. They took a shot at the Kong, and according to Thai culture, the harder you hit the Kong the more successful you will become. Couple who adventure together, stay together

The couple taking a shot at the Kong. Picture: Supplied Rego & Dise visited Railay Beach to find bioluminescent planktons on a dual-seat crystal kayak in the ocean. The couple said this was an excellent relationship-building activity because communication during the exercise was important. They continued their trip with a romantic boat ride in Krabi and dinner at Lae Lay Grill on the lovebird seat.

A divine spa experience And finally on the couple’s exploration itinerary was a rejuvenation session at the Auriga Wellness Spa. Rego & Dise talked about how relaxing it was to watch the spa garden while in the waiting area. The 60-minute couple’s massage they received was so relaxing that Rego fell asleep on the table.