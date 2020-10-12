5 ways to pack like a pro during the pandemic

With all the new regulations and safety measures that one has to take during the pandemic, the last of your worries should be packing. Here are some tips to ensure that you pack like a pro when travelling during Covid-19: Planning is key Most travellers leave packing for the very last minute. Plan your clothes a few days in advance. Look at your itinerary and plan your outfits accordingly, whether it is for fitness, formal or casual experiences. Pack what is needed

Packing unnecessary items, which may incur extra baggage fees at the airport, is a waste of space. Items like bath towels (most hotels supply this), excessive clothing and shoes and large bottles of toiletries are just some of the items to avoid packing. It causes undue stress. Pack what is needed. Making lists are essential.

Use packing cubes

Packing cubes are lifesavers. The cubes ensure that your items are compact and easy to unpack and minimises wrinkles. They can be purchased at any major retailer in the country.

Keep essentials in your hand luggage

Your hand luggage should have your essentials, including an extra pair of clothes should there be issues with obtaining your luggage at your destination. Also pack essentials like face cloth masks, sanitisers and other Covid-19 related supplies.

Carry a laundry bag

Unless you are washing your clothes after use, a laundry bag is handy to separate the clean clothes from the ones you have worn, especially during Covid-19 times.