Many of us aspire to travel to exotic lands to immerse ourselves in the culture, tradition and lifestyle of the locals. In between life’s commitments, saving for that all-important, much-needed break is never easy. Here are 5 ways to save for your next travel adventure:
Set a budget
A budget is the first step towards your travel saving goals. A budget allows you to choose the right destinations and the type of accommodation and activities that suits your pocket. Travellers should be realistic when it comes to their budget as countries differ in cost, from hotel accommodation, transport, activities and food. For example, an entry level priced holiday to New York would cost more than a visit to Bali. For those on a tight budget, there are many budget-friendly destinations for South Africans that do not require a visa. For example, places like Mozambique, Thailand and Indonesia have become attractive destinations for South Africans over the years.
Join a travel stokvel
Travel stokvels have become the rage lately...and with good reason. It allows groups of friends or family to save a stipulated amount of money every month towards that all-important trip. Being involved in travel stokvels also builds a community of travellers and makes saving second nature.